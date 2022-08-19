Ga. County Loses Appeal Bid In Trans Deputy Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 19, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge declined a county sheriff's request for an interlocutory review of a June ruling allowing parts of a transgender sheriff's deputy's bias claims that the county's health insurance illegally excludes gender-affirming health care to move forward, saying there were no issues with the ruling. Chief U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell denied a motion by Houston County, Georgia, and Sheriff Cullen Talton for a certificate of interlocutory review in Deputy Anna Lange's bias suit Thursday, ruling that the case should proceed without an appeal because the law had been applied correctly. "The law here is settled — the defendants...

