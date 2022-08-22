11th Circ. Puts Hold On Sen. Graham Grand Jury Testimony

By Kelcey Caulder (August 19, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Sunday blocked a subpoena directing U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before a special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, two days after a district court ordered him to appear as directed. In a two-page order, an Eleventh Circuit panel said the subpoena would be on hold temporarily until a federal district court determines whether Graham, R-S.C., is "entitled to a partial quashal or modification of the subpoena to appear before the special purpose grand jury" based on any protections afforded by the U.S. Constitution's...

