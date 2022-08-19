Sen. Graham Can't Delay Ga. Grand Jury Testimony

By Kelcey Caulder (August 19, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Friday ruled that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham can't delay his appearance before a special purpose grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others attempted to influence the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia. Graham's counsel had asked Wednesday that the senator's testimony be postponed until his appeal of the order requiring him to honor the subpoena was considered by the Eleventh Circuit. But in her order, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ordered Graham, R-S.C., to appear as directed on Tuesday before the grand jury, finding that further delay of his testimony would "greatly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS