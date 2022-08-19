Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sen. Graham Can't Delay Ga. Grand Jury Testimony

By Kelcey Caulder (August 19, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Friday ruled that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham can't delay his appearance before a special purpose grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others attempted to influence the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Graham's counsel had asked Wednesday that the senator's testimony be postponed until his appeal of the order requiring him to honor the subpoena was considered by the Eleventh Circuit. But in her order, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ordered Graham, R-S.C., to appear as directed on Tuesday before the grand jury, finding that further delay of his testimony would "greatly...

