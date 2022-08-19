Ariz. Judge Again Tosses Suit Over Utility's Solar Rates

By Kelly Lienhard (August 19, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A federal judge once again rejected claims brought forward by consumers accusing an Arizona public utility of unlawfully raising rates for customers with rooftop solar-energy systems in order to squash competition in the electricity market. An Arizona district court found on Thursday that the Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District did not charge similar customers different rates, but even if it did, the rates were rationally related to achieving its governmental interest. The utility's customers claimed in their suit, filed in 2019, that SRP broke state and federal antitrust law by charging solar users more for electricity than consumers who stuck with...

