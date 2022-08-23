Fla. Ambulance Co. Illegally Denied OT, EMTs Say At Trial Start

By Carolina Bolado (August 22, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Paramedics and emergency medical technicians suing a Florida Keys ambulance service told jurors Monday that contrary to what the company's owner will argue, they were employees who are due overtime wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act, not independent contractors. In opening statements in Miami, Dana Gallup, who represents the five plaintiffs, told jurors that the evidence will show Florida Keys Ambulance Service Inc. owner Edward Bonilla set EMTs' and paramedics' wages and the policies they had to follow, controlled the work they performed, withheld taxes, and issued employee tax forms at the end of the year. But despite this, Bonilla...

