Feds Shirked Climate Review Of Rail Project, DC Circ. Told

By Keith Goldberg (August 19, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators failed to review climate change and other environmental impacts of approving a $1.5 billion rail line that would connect Utah and Colorado oil and gas resources to the national rail network, a Colorado county and several environmental groups told the D.C. Circuit Thursday. Eagle County, Colorado, along with the Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club and other green groups, are challenging the U.S. Surface Transportation Board's approval of the Uinta Basin Railway project. In their opening briefs, the challengers argued that the government's inadequate assessments of the project's climate, public health and safety impacts not only flout the National Environmental...

