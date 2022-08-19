1st Circ. Won't Revive Challenge To RI Benefits Law Changes

By Patrick Hoff (August 19, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit refused to reopen a suit alleging Rhode Island violated retirees' constitutional rights when it amended its retirement benefits plan as part of a class settlement agreement, ruling that doing so would ultimately mean reconsidering a decision made by the state court. A three-judge panel said Thursday that federal courts lack jurisdiction to consider cases brought by those who lost state court cases complaining of injuries caused by state court judgments, which is what the group of 49 retirees did. Though the retirees argued that their suit against the Employees' Retirement System of Rhode Island, or ERSRI, and two state...

