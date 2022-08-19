Stockholder Sues Pharma Co. For Docs On $149M Merger

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 19, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A La Jolla Pharmaceutical Inc. stockholder has sued in Delaware's Court of Chancery for books and records on the company's soon-to-close $149 million merger with asset and royalty manager Innoviva Inc., saying he is "justifiably concerned" that the board's approval of the deal "was tainted by conflicts of interest and/or coercion." Shareholder James Gyldenvand sought records on the buildup to the deal — set to close any time after Friday — after noticing potential conflicts related to a royalty agreement for its flagship product Giapreza and subsequent sale of an asset controlled by La Jolla Chairman Kevin Tang, according to his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS