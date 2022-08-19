2nd Circ. OKs Nurses Benefit Fund's Full Audit Ask

By Patrick Hoff (August 19, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A split Second Circuit panel ruled Friday that a benefits fund should be allowed to access payroll records for all employees at a hospital outside New York City and not just those for nurses, saying a trial court interpreted U.S. Supreme Court precedent too narrowly. In a published 2-1 opinion, a three-judge panel said the district court was wrong to restrict what records the Nyack Hospital had to provide to New York State Nurses Association Benefits Fund as part of an audit into whether all required contributions were being made. U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti ruled in December 2019 that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS