Ex-HP Exec Gets 3 Years In Prison, Owes $6M For Fraud

By Anna Scott Farrell (August 19, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A financial manager who admitted stealing $4.8 million from a former employer, Hewlett-Packard, must serve three years in prison and repay that amount plus $1.2 million in taxes for orchestrating a years-long scheme involving company credit cards. Shelbee Szeto owes the amount after pleading guilty to five counts spanning fraud, money laundering and filing a false tax return, according to Wednesday's sentencing in a California district court. After she is released, Szeto, who is 30, faces three years of probation and will not be allowed to manage anyone else's finances without permission from her probation officer, the court said. The $4.8...

