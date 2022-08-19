NC AG Wants 4th Circ. To Speed Up Appeal Over Political Ad

By Hayley Fowler (August 19, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The campaign for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has doubled down on its efforts to delay enforcement of the state's law criminalizing false political speech pending his constitutional challenge, asking the Fourth Circuit to speed up the appeal and issue an emergency order temporarily preventing prosecution under the statute. The Democratic AG — who said he's facing "imminent" grand jury proceedings stemming from an advertisement suggesting his Republican opponent in the 2020 election delayed prosecution of rape cases — wants the appeals court to fast-track his challenge to a district court's refusal to pause the law, and protect him from...

