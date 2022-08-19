Philly Archdiocese Escapes Jersey Shore Abuse Suit — Again

By Bill Wichert (August 19, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia for a third time broke free from a lawsuit alleging a former priest sexually abused a teenage boy at the ex-pastor's Jersey Shore house decades ago, with a New Jersey state judge on Friday reasoning that its prior ownership of nearby properties did not create jurisdiction over the organization in the Garden State. After a state appellate panel revived claims against the archdiocese and told Superior Court Judge John C. Porto to consider that prior ownership, the judge said the factor did not alter his conclusion that the organization cannot remain a defendant in the complaint over Michael...

