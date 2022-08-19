Getting To Know Mass. AG Hopeful Shannon Liss-Riordan

By Chris Villani (August 19, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten and Liss-Riordan PC is touting her civil litigation chops as she looks to capture the Democratic nomination for Massachusetts attorney general in the Sept. 6 primary. Shannon Liss-Riordan Known for leading class action suits against major companies like Uber Inc., Lyft Inc., Amazon Inc. and others, Liss-Riordan has won the backing of more than a 50 unions in her bid to replace outgoing Attorney General Maura Healey. A graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Law School, Liss-Riordan co-founded her current firm in 2009 and since then the practice has focused on issues like wage theft,...

