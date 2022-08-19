Anonymous Litigant's $20K Award Against Media Co. Tossed

By Lauren Castle (August 19, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court reversed a $20,000 award to a "Jane Doe" litigant who is defending against claims she defamed a Texas magazine publisher, saying her anonymity prevents the trial court from properly evaluating its jurisdiction. Doe can't "have her anonymity and wield it too," the Second Court of Appeals said Thursday, reversing a trial court award of $10,650 in attorney fees and a sanction of $10,000 after Doe successfully won dismissal of business disparagement claims brought by Allison Publications LLC, the publisher of "D Magazine." Allison Publications claimed an anonymous caller had reached out to its advertisers and disparaged the...

