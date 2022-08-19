Newsom Taps Ex-ACLU Atty As Civil Rights Dept. Top Counsel

By Madison Arnold (August 19, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has selected a former American Civil Liberties Union lawyer as the new top attorney of the state Civil Rights Department, months after he fired the previous chief counsel. The governor announced Thursday that he had selected Jamie L. Crook, the organization's director of disputes resolution, to fill the vacant job. Crook will succeed former chief counsel Janette Wipper, who was let go by Newsom in March. In July, the organization was rebranded from its former name, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, to the Civil Rights Department. The office is responsible for enforcing laws prohibiting hate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS