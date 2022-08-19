Robinhood Seeks To Nix Investor Suit Over Its $2.1B IPO

By Elise Hansen (August 19, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Robinhood investors can't claim the company misled investors in the run-up to its initial public offering last year because it thoroughly disclosed the risks, the fintech heavyweight told a California federal court. A group of shareholders, led by Vinod Sodha and Amee Sodha, haven't adequately alleged that Robinhood made any false or misleading statements as it prepared for its $2.1 billion July 2021 debut, Robinhood argued Thursday. The stock-trading app asked the court to dismiss their case, saying it doesn't point to any discernible wrongdoing. "Plaintiffs Aimee Sodha and Vinod Sodha improperly seek to turn generalized expressions of...

