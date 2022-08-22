Ex-TPG Compliance Chief, GC Joins Remote Law Firm Scale

By Al Barbarino (August 22, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT) -- The former compliance chief with private equity giant TPG on Monday joined the corporate and securities practice of Scale LLP, a fully remote law firm that focuses on counseling tech companies and other firms with high-growth potential. David Reintjes previously spent more than 15 years in top legal and compliance roles at TPG, a private equity firm that manages roughly $127 billion in assets. Reintjes most recently was general counsel at TGP Asia for nearly six years and had been TPG's global compliance chief and deputy general counsel for nine years before that. Reintjes said in a statement to Law360 that...

