Treasury Thins Out Narcotics And Organized Crime Blacklist

By Alyssa Aquino (August 19, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Treasury lifted economic sanctions against more than a dozen drug "kingpins," mob members and their affiliated businesses on Friday, restoring their access to the U.S. financial system. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced that it delisted people and their business interests from its "Specially Designated Nationals" list without further explanation. The office annually removes hundreds of names from the list — which names entities whose U.S. assets are frozen and with whom U.S. individuals are barred from doing business — after conducting a review, according to a government webpage. The office had blacklisted the individuals several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS