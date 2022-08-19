Calif. Justices Say 'Michael' Album Promo Not SLAPP-Proof

By Lauren Berg (August 19, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A note on the back of a posthumous Michael Jackson album touting the tracks as the King of Pop's, despite featuring a sound-alike vocalist, is not speech that is protected by the First Amendment, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday, even though Jackson's estate and Sony already settled the case. The high court reversed the dismissal of plaintiff Vera Serova's class claims that an "imposter" recorded vocals for three tracks on the 2010 album "Michael" and that the defendants violated consumer protection laws by promoting the tracks' authenticity, finding that a statement on the album claiming it featured previously unreleased tracks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS