Bob's Furniture Co. Gets Warranty Suit Sent To Arbitration

By Celeste Bott (August 19, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday sent to arbitration a customer's claim that Bob's Discount Furniture misled customers by selling them "Goof Proof" warranty coverage for accidental damage but then refused to repair or replace the furniture. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman stayed the litigation that lead plaintiff Robert Potthoff brought on behalf of a proposed class of consumers, agreeing with the furniture retailer that his claims fall within the scope of the arbitration clause laid out in the sales agreement Potthoff signed when he bought a reclining chair. His arguments to the contrary are "meritless," the judge said. Potthoff forfeited...

