Brake Makers To Pay $700K In Ind. Asbestos Cleanup Suit

By Grace Dixon (August 19, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations and a Tenneco subsidiary agreed to pay the federal government $700,000 toward cleanup costs at an Indiana Superfund site where their predecessors manufactured asbestos-tainted brake shoes, according to a proposed consent decree filed Friday. In a proposed settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Bridgestone and Ferodo America LLC agreed to pay $425,000 and $275,000, respectively, to settle claims for past cleanup costs at a site in New Castle, Indiana, where their predecessor companies manufactured brake shoe linings decades ago. Neither company admitted liability as part of the settlement. The proposal will be open for public notice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS