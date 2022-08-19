Feds Tag Brake Makers With $1.9M Asbestos Cleanup Suit

By Grace Dixon (August 19, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The federal government filed suit in Indiana federal court seeking more than $1.9 million in reimbursement for cleanup costs of a Superfund site from the corporate successors of three separate companies that manufactured asbestos-tainted brake shoes at the location. The government alleged Thursday on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that companies bought by Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, Lear Siegler Diversified Holdings Corp. and Ferodo America LLC manufactured brake shoe linings at a site in New Castle, Indiana, from 1942 until at least 1988. The companies' activities contributed to the 6,928 tons of asbestos-tainted material that the EPA removed in...

