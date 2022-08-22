Court Won't Block Plan To Sell Cloned Polo Horses

By David Minsky (August 22, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court has denied an Argentine polo star's request to block a Texas geneticist's alleged plan to create and sell clones of prized horses to a competitor due to the complex arrangement the parties had governing how the animal DNA was to be used. In an omnibus order Friday, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon denied Adolfo Cambiaso and his company La Dolfina SA LLC's request for a preliminary injunction, citing the "numerous contractual ambiguities" with Alan Meeker, who owns Crestview Farm LLC and Crestview Genetics LLC. It was the plaintiffs' third attempt at a preliminary injunction after the first two...

