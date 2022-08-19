Exporter Who Ignored Cars' Stolen Nature Can't Nix Removal

By Alyssa Aquino (August 19, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A deported Bulgarian businessman couldn't convince the Sixth Circuit to order his return Friday when the court ruled that his conviction for exporting stolen cars warranted removal, even if he had been "willfully blind" to the vehicles' stolen nature. Nikolay Stoyano Tantchev had argued that federal jurors found him guilty based on an instruction that they could convict him of the export offense if they believed he "strongly suspected" the cars were stolen but "deliberately avoided" the truth. The Immigration and Nationality Act demands that he have firm knowledge that the cars were stolen for the offense to warrant removal, he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS