NC Justices Ax 'Obsolete' Precedent On Nurse Liability

By Mike Curley (August 22, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court has revived a suit alleging that a nurse caused a toddler's brain injury by negligently administering anesthetic, overturning a 1932 precedent in the state that held that nurses could not be held liable when they were acting under the direction of a physician. In the opinion, the panel majority said that the decision reached in Byrd v. Marion General Hospital was obsolete given the advances in the nursing profession in the last 90 years, which has seen nurses become more specialized and given more autonomy and discretion in the course of their duties. As a result,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS