ICE Officials Were Told To Wipe Cell Phones, Agency Says

By Hailey Konnath (August 19, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had a Trump administration-era practice of instructing its personnel to delete all text messages from their agency-issued phones when they left their jobs, ICE said Thursday in Massachusetts federal court. The revelation came in litigation over public records requests related to a Massachusetts state judge who was indicted for helping an immigrant evade custody. In an affidavit, an ICE official said the agency — under former President Donald Trump — left it up to employees to preserve any communications on their mobile devices. ICE Chief Technology Officer Richard J. Clark said ICE "does not have...

