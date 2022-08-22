Atty Sues NJ Firm Brach Eichler For Gender, Race Bias

By Emily Lever (August 22, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A former attorney at Brach Eichler LLC has sued the firm for discrimination in New Jersey federal court, alleging she was let go under the pretext of financial difficulties while all her white male colleagues stayed on. Regina Rodriguez, the only Hispanic woman attorney at the firm at the time she worked there, was iced out by a "boys' club" upheld by her supervisor, rewarded less than her white male colleagues for the same accomplishments, and heard her boss use sexist profanities, according the complaint filed Friday. "Despite her track record as a dedicated and high-performing employee, plaintiff was terminated in...

