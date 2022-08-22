Goldman Directors To Revise Pay Suit Deal After Remand

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 22, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs Group directors who a shareholder claimed were paid too much told the Delaware Chancery Court Monday that they will work with the plaintiff to revise a settlement the Delaware Supreme Court rejected earlier this month, maintaining their hope that they can end the five-year case. The Delaware Supreme Court reversed and remanded the settlement, which Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III approved in August 2020, because of its "overbroad" liability releases that could prevent stockholders from pursuing overcompensation claims in the future. In a teleconference Monday, the vice chancellor asked the parties how they planned to move this "old, old...

