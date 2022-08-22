Aerospace Parts Co. Strikes Deal In Excessive Pay Suit

By Rose Krebs (August 22, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Farnan LLP and Levi & Korsinsky LLP are seeking $2.8 million as part of a proposed deal that includes concessions valued at roughly $24 million to end a stockholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court that alleged top officers and directors of aerospace component manufacturer TransDigm awarded themselves sky-high compensation. In a stipulated settlement filed Friday with Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will, investor plaintiff Matthew Sciabacucchi, represented by the two firms, is set to drop claims he lodged in a derivative suit filed last year. The stipulation said litigation parties have agreed that defendants or their representatives will pay, subject to court...

