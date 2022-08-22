UBS Tipster Wants 2nd Circ. To Revisit $1M Retaliation Award

By Al Barbarino (August 22, 2022, 11:01 PM EDT) -- An ex-UBS AG Group employee wants the Second Circuit to rehear his wrongful termination case against the bank, claiming the court committed a "wholesale shredding" of the existing whistleblower retaliation framework when it overturned a nearly $1 million award that was previously granted in his favor. Trevor Murray, a former UBS mortgage analyst, argued in a petition Friday that the sole burden of whistleblowers under the anti-retaliation provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act is to prove that their reporting of alleged violations was a "contributing factor" in their firing. But a three-judge Second Circuit panel didn't see it that way earlier this month...

