Pregnancy Bias Ruling May Offer Road Map For ADA Cases

By Rachel Schaller (August 23, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 16, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit granted summary judgment for Walmart in U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP,[1] rejecting the EEOC's claim that Walmart's temporary light duty program discriminated against pregnant workers by making light duty assignments available only to those with on-the-job injuries. Though it concerns pregnancy discrimination, the court's analysis may also provide ammunition to defend limited light duty programs against claims of disability discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act.[2] The Pregnancy Discrimination Act amended Title VII[3] to clarify that sex discrimination includes discrimination "because of or on...

