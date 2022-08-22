Race Bias A Factor In Firings, Workers Tell 11th Circ.

By Abby Wargo (August 22, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Three Black former employees of a bridge construction company asked the Eleventh Circuit to reverse the contractor's win in their discrimination suit alleging they were unfairly held to higher standards, paid less than white co-workers and subsequently fired, saying the lower court had not fully considered disputed evidence. Larry Coleman, Chester Coleman and Freddie Seltzer told the court in separate opening briefs Friday that it should overturn the Morris-Shea Bridge Co.'s November 2020 summary judgment win in their suit, brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. The men argued that the...

