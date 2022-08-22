AMC Barred Medic After Reporting Producer To HR, Suit Says

By Ivan Moreno (August 22, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- AMC Networks sought to blacklist a set medic who accused a producer of making derogatory comments about her looks by falsely claiming she had broken COVID-19 protocols, according to a suit filed in Boston federal court. Ellyana Stanton worked on the first season of AMC's series "Kevin Can F**k Himself" and expected to be employed for the second season, but learned in early October 2021 that one of the producers, Colin Walsh, did not want her back, according to Friday's complaint. Walsh had told multiple people he "did not like the way her body looked, and that he thought she looked...

