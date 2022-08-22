Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miramax Beats Photog's 'Pulp Fiction' Poster Fight For Good

By Jasmin Jackson (August 22, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has booted a photographer's copyright suit against Miramax over the image used for a well-known "Pulp Fiction" movie poster, ruling that the claims were filed too late.

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi dismissed photographer Firooz Zahedi's infringement litigation against Miramax LLC with prejudice in a Friday order, snuffing out claims that the entertainment giant no longer had a license to use Zahedi's image of actress Uma Thurman in an "iconic" poster for 1990s blockbuster "Pulp Fiction." According to Judge Scarsi, the suit is barred by a three-year statute of limitations since Zahedi was aware of "Miramax's plain...

