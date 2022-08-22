Miramax Beats Photog's 'Pulp Fiction' Poster Fight For Good

By Jasmin Jackson (August 22, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has booted a photographer's copyright suit against Miramax over the image used for a well-known "Pulp Fiction" movie poster, ruling that the claims were filed too late. U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi dismissed photographer Firooz Zahedi's infringement litigation against Miramax LLC with prejudice in a Friday order, snuffing out claims that the entertainment giant no longer had a license to use Zahedi's image of actress Uma Thurman in an "iconic" poster for 1990s blockbuster "Pulp Fiction." According to Judge Scarsi, the suit is barred by a three-year statute of limitations since Zahedi was aware of "Miramax's plain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS