Experian Inks $22.5M Deal Over Inaccurate Credit Reports

By Lauren Berg (August 22, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Experian consumers asked a Virginia federal judge Friday to greenlight two deals, including a $22.45 million settlement, that would resolve their claims that the company included inaccurate and obsolete information in credit reports that dinged consumers' creditworthiness. The consumers, led by plaintiff Lisa Hill-Green, reached two separate agreements with Experian — one that will benefit tens of millions of U.S. consumers whose addresses were inaccurately flagged as high-risk or non-residential and another that will benefit about 565,000 people who may have been damaged by Experian's reporting or who contacted the company to dispute an address red flag, according to the proposed...

