DOL Asks Court To Kill Industry Group's ERISA Guidance Suit

By Patrick Hoff (August 22, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor told a Florida federal court that a challenge to agency guidance about ERISA fiduciary standards brought by the American Securities Association should go no further, arguing that the trade group is trying to illegitimately alter its complaint. In a 27-page reply brief Friday, the DOL said the suit should be dismissed because the American Securities Association challenged April 2021 guidance, published as an FAQ document, and not the underlying Employee Retirement Income Security Act regulations. In a filing last month, the American Securities Association argued that challenging the FAQs was the most "logical and efficient" way...

