Crowell & Moring Lands Complex Litigation Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (August 22, 2022, 12:37 PM EDT) -- A former Honigman LLP partner has joined Crowell & Moring LLP's mass tort, product and consumer litigation groups as a partner, the firm recently announced. Mohamed Awan joins Crowell & Moring's Washington, D.C. office as a partner, after spending five years at Honigman in the firm's complex commercial litigation and private equity litigation groups, according to his LinkedIn profile. At that firm, Awan also worked as an auxiliary member on the board of directors. Crowell & Moring said in an Aug. 18 news release that Awan had previous experience working with several statutes related to class actions and mass torts, including...

