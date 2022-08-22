Greenspoon Marder Grows Miami Real Estate Team

By Madison Arnold (August 22, 2022, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP added a new commercial and residential real estate and financing partner in Miami with more than 20 years of experience from Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira LLP in Coral Gables, Florida. The firm announced Monday the addition of Will Prince, who has experience with leasing, commercial lending, acquisitions and dispositions and real estate development. He will bolster the real estate practice, one of Greenspoon Marder's flagship practice groups. "Real estate has been a marquee practice area for our firm, and the addition of Will to the team further solidifies our presence in this robust market, and our commitment to bring...

