Insurers Must Be Vigilant About Cannabis Lounge Risks

By Jonathan Isaacson and Adam Nicolazzo (August 23, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- As more states pass legislation legalizing recreational cannabis for adult use within their borders and take their adult-use programs from the legislative ether into practical operation, the cannabis industry's need for insurance and risk management guidance will increase exponentially. While this presents new and exciting business opportunities, insurance and risk management professionals must identify and understand the unique and fluid liability landscape faced by the cannabis industry. The failure to do so could result in increased liability exposures for clients in this arena, which could lead to increases in claims of negligence or malpractice against the insurance and risk management professionals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS