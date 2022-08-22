Hyundai Steel Sued In Ga. After Firing Manager With Cancer

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 22, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A former Hyundai Steel branch manager's suit alleges in Georgia federal court that the company tried to force him to retire due to his age and the cost of his cancer treatment, before firing him in retaliation for refusing to concede. Eugene Jung said in a complaint filed Friday that Hyundai Steel America Inc. gave his position to another employee and demoted him after he was diagnosed with liver cancer and granted medical leave. Hyundai Steel, which provides sheet metal for Hyundai and Kia Motors manufacturing, eventually fired him as a form of retaliation after he returned to work, blaming it on...

