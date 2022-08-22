Judge Backs 'Mockingbird' Filmmaker Heirs' Arbitral Award

By Jasmin Jackson (August 22, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge has agreed to confirm an arbitral award granting film copyrights to the successors of "To Kill a Mockingbird" filmmakers in a dispute with author Harper Lee's estate over rights to the American drama. U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose's Friday order enforces a January award in arbitration proceedings launched against heirs of the film by the late novelist's estate and Harper Lee LLC over rights to "To Kill a Mockingbird" and the sequel "Go Set A Watchman." Under the enforced settlement, successors to the 1962 movie adaptation have film copyrights to the novel and its sequel, while...

