Justices Again Turn Away Case Over $18B Chevron Award

By Caleb Symons (August 22, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday once again turned down an attempt by heirs of a Saudi sheikh to revive their $18 billion arbitral enforcement suit against Chevron, which the heirs say the Ninth Circuit threw out improperly because of an appellate judge's alleged conflict of interest. The high court — which in June denied certiorari to the five descendants of Sheikh Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al Hood Al-Qarqani over their claims that the American energy giant owes them back rent — rejected the heirs' subsequent rehearing bid in its latest order list. While that ruling puts to rest the heirs' Supreme Court appeal, the enforcement...

