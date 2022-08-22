Justices Again Nix Boston Housing Court Officer's Bias Suit

By Grace Dixon (August 22, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to review a former Boston Housing Court worker's racial discrimination suit for a second time, leaving in place a First Circuit determination that he was instead fired for insubordination. Hector Jenkins, a Black Costa Rican who worked as a Housing Court specialist and mediator for decades, had urged the high court to unravel a First Circuit panel's determination he was fired not due to racial animus, but because he continued to send lengthy emails complaining about a supervisor. Jenkins took issue with the appointment of a white chief housing specialist who allegedly told Jenkins "you...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS