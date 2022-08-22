Top Cable Industry Lobbyist Stepping Down

By Christopher Cole (August 22, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A key lobbyist for independent cable and broadband providers plans to step down from his role at the end of August after more than 15 years. Ross Lieberman, senior vice president of government affairs at ACA Connects, is resigning to pursue new interests, the Pittsburgh-based organization said Monday. Lieberman was credited with playing a pivotal role in guiding the trade group's regulatory and legislative agenda. ACA "amassed extraordinary results" through Lieberman's nonpartisan approach marked by studious research and political acumen, the group said in a statement, adding that a search for his successor began right away. Grant Spellmeyer, the group's president...

