Bayer AG CEO Ordered To Testify In Roundup Case

By Emily Field (August 22, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas state judge on Friday ordered Bayer AG CEO Werner Baumann to be deposed about the cancer risks of its Monsanto unit's Roundup weedkiller in a suit brought by an agricultural worker, apparently the first time the executive has been ordered to testify in litigation over the herbicide. Circuit Judge Robert Gibson said that as the head of Bayer, no one knows better about what the company is doing than Baumann and it would be shocking if he didn't have any unique or specialized knowledge. Bayer is facing roughly 138,000 suits over Roundup, including the instant suit filed by Cornelius...

