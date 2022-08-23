1st Circ. Says BIA Didn't Explain Seriousness Of Weed Crime

By Rae Ann Varona (August 22, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has told the Board of Immigration Appeals to have another look at a Haitian man's asylum request, saying the board did not adequately explain why his marijuana offenses made him ineligible for asylum. Speaking on behalf of the three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Ojetta Rogeriee Thompson said Friday that neither the BIA nor Haitian citizen and U.S. green card holder Jonalson Dor disputed the use of the so-called Frentescu legal test to tease out whether Dor's two marijuana offenses were serious enough to make him ineligible for deportation relief. But the BIA's ultimate decision that Dor's offenses met the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS