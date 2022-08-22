Filed-Rate Doctrine Dooms ComEd Bribery Suits At 7th Circ.

By Celeste Bott (August 22, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday affirmed the dismissal of customers' racketeering claims against Commonwealth Edison for paying bribes to secure favorable energy legislation in Illinois, saying that allowing those claims to move forward would inevitably require a court to adjust electricity rates filed with regulators. Proposed classes of ComEd customers had challenged a district court's finding that they hadn't shown a direct enough link from the passage of energy regulation favorable to the utility to ComEd's admitted bribery of ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Though the customers asserted the bribes led to them paying higher electric bills, the lower-court judge ruled they failed...

