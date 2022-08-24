Cannabis Cos., Law Firm Say CSA Blocks Investors' Claims

By Mike Curley (August 24, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A group of cannabis companies and a law firm that allegedly defrauded investors are asking a Colorado federal judge for a win in the investors' suit, saying because cannabis is illegal under federal law, the investors can't recover any proceeds from their businesses, only their initial investments. In a pair of motions filed Monday, a group of defendant entities including Clover Top Holdings LLC and its principal, John Kaweske, as well as law firm Tannenbaum & Trost LLC, said the court had already decided in January that the court can't grant relief for an alleged scheme involving an illegal business, and the...

