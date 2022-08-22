Judge Points To Witness Risks In Mar-A-Lago Affidavit Fight

By Ryan Boysen (August 22, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Citing the risk of witness intimidation, a judge said Monday he may unseal the key affidavit that led to the unprecedented FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, but that it might be so heavily redacted as to be "meaningless." A Florida judge said Monday that making public the full contents of the key affidavit that led to the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate could lead to witness intimidation. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) In a 13-page ruling addressing requests to unseal the affidavit at the heart of the search warrant...

