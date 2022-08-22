US Wood Biz Urge Trade Court To Force Chinese Tariffs Redo

By Alyssa Aquino (August 22, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A coalition of domestic wood flooring producers urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to force the U.S. Department of Commerce to redo a 0% antidumping tariff, saying the agency improperly discounted an importer's dumping margins from the calculations. The American Manufacturers of Multilayered Wood Flooring argued Friday that Commerce applied the 0% dumping margin calculated for mandatory respondent Jiangsu Senmao Bamboo and Wood Industry Co. Ltd. to the tranche of Chinese companies whose imports were not separately investigated. But the agency was required under trade law to average Senmao's dumping margins with the 85.13% tariff rate it issued against Fusong...

